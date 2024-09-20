عربي


TV Cameraman Ihor Zakharov, Who Was Considered Missing, Dies At Front

9/20/2024 7:16:46 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Cameraman Ihor Zakharov, who had been missing for a year, was killed in the war.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Institute of Mass Information.

He served in the National Guard, mobilized at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion , and disappeared a year ago. Recently, an examination confirmed his death.

According to the Institute of Mass Information, Zakharov became the 88th media professional to die as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression.

Read also: AFU destroy 61 Shaheds, Russian Kh-59 missile overnight

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Pavlo Dmytrash, a musician of the Ivano-Frankivsk Philharmonic who had been missing since January, died in the war.

Photo: Marina Khatsayuk's Facebook page

MENAFN20092024000193011044ID1108698228


UkrinForm

