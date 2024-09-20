TV Cameraman Ihor Zakharov, Who Was Considered Missing, Dies At Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Cameraman Ihor Zakharov, who had been missing for a year, was killed in the war.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Institute of Mass Information.

He served in the National Guard, mobilized at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion , and disappeared a year ago. Recently, an examination confirmed his death.

According to the Institute of Mass Information, Zakharov became the 88th professional to die as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression.

Photo: Marina Khatsayuk's Facebook page