TV Cameraman Ihor Zakharov, Who Was Considered Missing, Dies At Front
Date
9/20/2024 7:16:46 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Cameraman Ihor Zakharov, who had been missing for a year, was killed in the war.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Institute of Mass Information.
He served in the National Guard, mobilized at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion , and disappeared a year ago. Recently, an examination confirmed his death.
According to the Institute of Mass Information, Zakharov became the 88th media professional to die as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Pavlo Dmytrash, a musician of the Ivano-Frankivsk Philharmonic who had been missing since January, died in the war.
Photo: Marina Khatsayuk's Facebook page
