Most Americans Agree You Stop Being 'Cool' At This Age

By Talker Staff

NEWS COPY

If you're baffled by TikTok or unfamiliar with Taylor Swift's latest music don't worry - one in two Americans feels“out of touch” with what's cool.

A new survey from Talker Research examined how confident Americans feel when it comes to keeping up with popular culture and found 49 percent feel they are out of touch overall.

And the inevitable age we'll hit where the world of cool no longer speaks to us can vary, but the consensus showed you can generally expect to feel out of touch by the age of 39 - the average age of really feeling uncool for all 2,000 people polled.

The survey asked respondents to rate themselves on how up-to-date they felt with the latest trends and what's deemed cool in categories from food and music to arts, technology and the latest slang.

When it comes to feeling in touch, Americans are most confident when it comes to the food world (72%), while 60% felt they were across the latest in music.

Six in 10 Americans feel similarly in the know when it comes to social media (58%), while movies (55%) and staying up to date with the latest tech (49%) also inspire high confidence.

The same can't be said when it comes to knowing modern slang - the lowest sector for people to feel truly confident in being up to date - 40% felt out of touch.

Surprisingly, knowledge of celebrities was the second most common thing for people to lose track of-one in three respondents (35%) say they've lost a grip on who's who.

And trying to hold your own at the Met, impress your local book club or wow people with your stylish wardrobe is a distant dream for a third of Americans with the arts (34%), literature (32%) and fashion (32%) completing the top five areas we struggle to keep in touch with.

Is there hope if you're distinctly uncool or have lost touch completely with all things stylish and trendy? The good news is Americans do believe that good taste can be taught.

Two-thirds (67%) felt that a person's taste can be improved, while 17% felt the opposite and that our taste is much more inherent.

TOP AREAS AMERICANS FEEL 'IN TOUCH'

TOP AREAS AMERICANS FEEL 'OUT OF TOUCH'