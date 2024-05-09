Strong Wind And High Seas During Weekend: Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) warns of strong winds and high seas during the weekend.
The weather is expected to be hot during day time with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 37°C on Friday and Saturday, in addition to the possibility of blowing dust throughout the weekend.
Furthermore, strong wind is expected on Friday in the northwesterly direction at 12-33 KT gusting to 32 KT and reduced to 5-15 KT by the evening.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, expected strong wind from the northwesterly to northeasterly direction at 5-15 KT gusting to 20 KT.
Furthermore, sea height on Friday will range between 3-5ft reaching 11ft offshore, and on Saturday, sea heights will be from 1-3ft reaching 8ft offshore at first.
