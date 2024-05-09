Bengaluru: 28-Year-Old From Kalaburagi Commits Suicide By Jumping From PG In Whitefield Due To Unemployment

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic event in Whitefield, Bengaluru, a 28-year-old man from Kalaburagi ended his life by leaping from a paying guest accommodation (PG). The incident unfolded in Ambedkar Nagar, within the jurisdiction of the Whitefield Police Station.

The young man, who had come to Bengaluru in search of employment opportunities, was unable to secure a job despite his efforts. Sources suggest that the inability to find suitable employment may have driven him to take this drastic step.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Whitefield police rushed to the scene to investigate. They examined the area thoroughly and gathered evidence related to the tragic event. The victim's plight reflects the struggles faced by many young individuals who migrate to urban areas in search of livelihood opportunities. The competitive job market and the pressure to succeed can take a toll on mental health, leading to despair and hopelessness.

The police have initiated an inquiry into the matter, registering a case at the Whitefield Police Station. They are diligently investigating the circumstances surrounding the young man's decision to end his life.

As the investigation continues, authorities urge anyone struggling with mental health issues to seek help and support from friends, family, or professional services.