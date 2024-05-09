Bruges To Hallstatt: 7 European Cities To Spend A Lazy Summer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Escape to Europe's hidden gems for a lazy summer retreat. From the fairytale canals of Bruges to the colorful villages of Cinque Terre, indulge in quaint charm, scenic beauty, and culinary delights. Embrace relaxation in these picturesque destinations

Known for its canals, cobblestone streets, and medieval architecture, Bruges is like stepping into a fairytale. You can enjoy leisurely walks along the canals

This collection of five picturesque fishing villages along the rugged Italian coastline offers stunning views, colorful buildings, and delicious seafood

Nestled in the Austrian Alps, Hallstatt is famous for its charming lakeside setting, pastel-colored houses, and historic salt mines. Relax by Lake Hallstatt, take a boat ride

Just a short drive from Lisbon, Sintra is a magical town surrounded by lush forests, palaces, and gardens. Explore the colorful Pena Palace

With its half-timbered houses, flower-lined canals, and charming squares, Colmar is one of the most beautiful towns in the Alsace region

Situated on the Istrian peninsula, Rovinj is a romantic seaside town with narrow cobblestone streets, Venetian-style architecture, and stunning views of the Adriatic Sea

Often overshadowed by Brussels and Bruges, Ghent is a hidden gem with a rich history, medieval architecture, and lively cultural scene