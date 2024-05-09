'Want To Serve People': Robert Vadra Hints At Political Entry, Eyes Rajya Sabha Route (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband and businessman Robert Vadra on Thursday (May 9) expressed his intentions to join politics, highlighting his desire to serve the public. Speaking to a news agency, Vadra hinted at his potential entry into Parliament via the Rajya Sabha.

This statement, from the businessman comes amidst swirling speculations regarding his foray into electoral politics, with earlier reports suggesting his possible candidacy from either Amethi or Raebareli. However, with Rahul Gandhi contesting from Raebareli and KL Sharma from Amethi, Vadra's electoral prospects in those constituencies appear dim.

"I want to serve the people of the country, so maybe it is through Rajya Sabha," Vadra said. He reaffirmed his commitment to the populace, expressing joy in receiving their blessings during visits to Amethi, Raebareli, and Moradabad.

Addressing rumors of discord between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Vadra dismissed any notion of rift, portraying their interactions as constructive dialogues aimed at national betterment. "No positions and no power can change any kind of dynamic between them or even me," Vadra said.

Dismissing purported disappointment over not contesting from Amethi, Vadra stressed family unity within the Congress party. "We will work together for the whole country," he affirmed.

Vadra highlighted the legacy of the Gandhi family's efforts in the region. Targetting BJP's Smriti Irani, the incumbent MP of Amethi, Vadra cited public discontent with her tenure.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Irani secured victory over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, prompting Gandhi's subsequent candidacy from Wayanad, Kerala. This election cycle sees Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad and Raebareli, reinforcing Vadra's strategic considerations.