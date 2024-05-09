IPL 2024: Stephen Fleming On MS Dhoni's Batting Position: 'We're Managing His Workload'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid speculation about MS Dhoni's fitness and batting position in the Chennai Super Kings lineup, coach Stephen Fleming sheds light on the decision to deploy him lower down the order. Addressing concerns raised by Harbhajan Singh and fans, Fleming clarifies that the team is prioritizing Dhoni's longevity and impact on the game.

"We're managing his workload," states Fleming, emphasizing the need to protect Dhoni from potential injury risks. While ruling out any current injury concerns, Fleming underscores Dhoni's crucial role in the team's strategy, particularly in the final overs of the match.

Despite suggestions from Harbhajan Singh that CSK would benefit from having a bowler instead of Dhoni at No. 9, Fleming stresses Dhoni's unique skill set and strategic value to the team. He highlights Dhoni's recovery from knee surgery and the team's efforts to ensure he contributes effectively without compromising his fitness.

Dispelling rumours of Dhoni nursing an injury, Fleming reiterates the team's confidence in Dhoni's physical capabilities and strategic prowess. He reaffirms Dhoni's importance to the team's success and emphasizes the deliberate approach in utilizing him to maximize his impact while safeguarding his fitness.

