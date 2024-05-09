IPL 2024: Bowlers Have Been Coming Into Their Own In Last Three Weeks: Brett Lee

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) The high scores by batters and bowlers being taken to the cleaners constantly in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the biggest talking point of the tournament. But Brett Lee, the legendary Australia fast-bowler, thinks bowlers are staging a fightback in the last three weeks of the competition.

“The batting's been outstanding; we have seen a thousand sixes being hit in this (season of) Indian Premier League. The batters have been on fire, but the bowlers need to make sure they are coming into their own, which is definitely there in the last three weeks. The pitches have now started to turn more, while the fast bowlers are getting a few more wickets,” Lee told IANS.

Asked about bowlers conceding lots of wides while trying to get the ball out of the batters' hitting arc, Lee replied,“The bowlers aren't bowling wides on purpose, they are trying to bowl down that wide line guidelines and are just missing their mark unfortunately. I don't mind that as if they are trying to hit their target while being inside the wide zone, it's better than bowling a good length which can be hit for six.”

IPL 2024 has also seen some teams holding back bowlers when there isn't a favourable match-up for them at the crease. Lee felt the match-up angle is being overdone.“Sometimes it is too many computers involved and there are always different matchups involved. If you are the best bowler in the team, you have to take the first over, it's as simple as that.”

The tournament has been witness to unearthing a fast-bowling talent in Mayank Yadav, who consistently bowls over 150kph, triggering admiration from fans and legendary players around the world.

But Mayank missed five games for Lucknow Super Giants due to a side strain and broke down again because of that same injury during a clash against Mumbai Indians to be now virtually out of the competition.

“They have to load their body up and make sure that firstly, they have the right nutrition in their diet. They also have to make sure that they need to have enough bowlers underneath their belt. Sometimes we put a limit on how many overs that they can bowl, and when they come to a big game or tournament, they break down as they haven't worked hard enough on their body,” said Lee on the effective ways to manage fast-bowling talent like Mayank.

Further elaborating his point, Lee said,“My advice would be to take things 'aaram se' (take it easy) and just chill. Mayank has got time on his side and unfortunately, he has rushed to bowling again after injury. I have had a side strain - two muscle tears in my life, which is unheard of for a fast bowler.”

“But I know after a side muscle tear, it takes a long time and doesn't take two weeks to recover. You have to take proper rest and that's where the power comes from. He is the next best thing for India. I have said this before I am looking forward to watching him bowl. I didn't even bowl at 150kmps at my playing time, honestly.”

“He has got more pace and so, they have to nurture this young pace talent coming through. It comes down to fitness and the right diet; so people in India are looking after their bodies – guys and girls are going to the gym now and eating the right food. This is also a big part of that jigsaw puzzle that one can put in to complete the package. It's hard work to be a fast bowler; if you want to be one, you will be injured – it's part and parcel of the game.”

Lee was speaking on the sidelines of an event, where he was announced as the brand ambassador of Australian avocados being launched in India. He also felt it was very brave of former Australia women's captain Meg Lanning“to come out and talk about her struggles” with disordered eating, leading to her retirement from international cricket last year.

“I have been an avid fan of avocados since I can remember. As a baby, my parents would feed me avocados and it became a part of my meals in growing-up years during breakfast, lunch and dinner. We are blessed to have Australian avocados, as they are the best in the world. Moreover, lots of Australian cricketers always have avocados, which means something is there in it.”

“It has definitely been a secret weapon for me over the years when playing cricket and looking to fuel my body with the right stuff. So, it's time for me to share love and passion for avocados from Australia to India and it will change the way for many people here to inject it into their diet,” he concluded.