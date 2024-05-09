Kuwait Joins Gulf-Wide Special Olympics Badminton Contest In UAE

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Special Olympics badminton team is taking part in a contest pitting Gulf Arab competitors against one another in the UAE emirate of Abu Dhabi, delegation chief Hana Al-Zawawi said on Thursday.

The Kuwaiti team comprises the most pre-eminent badminton players Kuwait has to offer, according to the official, who also heads the country's special Olympics committee, saying the event would be instrumental in giving the sport of badminton greater exposure on a regional level.

Kuwait is no stranger to badminton success on the global stage, having won gold at a Germany-hosted world games last summer, while the contest in Abu Dhabi will allow the athletes the chance to further hone their skills in the sport, she added. (end)

skm







MENAFN09052024000071011013ID1108194121