WTT Saudi Smash: Manika Batra Knocked Out In Quarterfinals

(MENAFN- IANS) Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), May 9 (IANS) The brilliant campaign of top Indian woman paddler Manika Batra at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Saudi Smash came to an end after she lost to World No.5 Hina Hayata of Japan in the quarterfinals, here on Thursday.

Japan's Hayata beat World No.39 Manika 4-1 (7-11, 11-6, 11-4, 13-11, 11-2) in 39 minutes to reach the semifinals.

The 28-year-old Indian had started her campaign in Saudi Smash with a 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-8) win over Andreea Dragoman of Spain in the first round.

In the round of 32 Manika came back after losing the first game to win the next three to stun the top Chinese player and Olympic medallist World No. 2, Wang Manyu and won the match 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 in 38 minutes.

Manika is expected to regain her status as the top-ranked Indian female in the ITTF World Rankings after a successful run in Jeddah.