Allu Arjun Sends Best Wishes To Uncle Pawan Kalyan For Success In His Poll Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is awaiting the release of the sequel to his box-office juggernaut 'Pushpa', has sent his best wishes to Telugu star Pawan Kalyan ahead of his election journey.

On Thursday, Allu took to his X:“My heartfelt wishes to @PawanKalyan garu on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of the path you've chosen, dedicating your life to service”.

He further mentioned,“As a family member, my love and support will always be with you. My best wishes for achieving all that you aspire for.”

Pawan Kalyan is the younger brother of Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu. He is the uncle of actors Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Arjun.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' in which he will lock horns with Bobby Deol. The film has been the subject of many controversies and delays.

The film, which was announced in 2019, went through several production delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per recent media reports director Krish Jagarlamudi, who earlier was supposed to helm the film, has walked out of the project as a director and will be reportedly serving as a mentor to AM Rathnam's son, Jyothi Krishna.