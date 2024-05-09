New Dispute Looms Between Rome And German Ngos Helping Migrants

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, May 9 (IANS/DPA) A new dispute is brewing between Italy and private German aid organisations over the handling of boat refugees in the Mediterranean.

Despite a ban by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the German non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sea-Watch said it was continuing its flights to spot refugee boats.

A video posted by Sea-Watch showed a small private plane taking off from the island of Lampedusa towards the central Mediterranean, one of the most important routes for refugees from Africa to Europe.

At the beginning of this week, Italy's aviation authority, which reports to the transport ministry of right-wing Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, issued several decrees.

Accordingly, no more flights of this kind are allowed to take off from Lampedusa and three other airports in the south. This is also justified on the grounds that it would jeopardise the safety of migrants. Violations could result in the confiscation of aircraft and heavy fines.

Sea-Watch has said that it intends to defy the ban. "The flight ban is politically motivated and legally untenable," a spokesman said.

"In the middle of the European election campaign, Italy is trying to get rid of the last witnesses to European crimes in the Mediterranean. We will not be intimidated by this."

There has been a dispute between the aid organisations and Rome for many years. Salvini - formerly Italy's interior minister - has already suffered several defeats in court.