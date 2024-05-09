Prime Minister Sends Message To Pakistan's Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has sent a written message to Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Shehbaz Sharif, pertaining to bilateral relations and way to support and develop them.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi handed the message during his meeting with HE Pakistan's Prime Minister on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed the two countries' cooperation relations and the latest regional developments in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

Pakistan's Prime Minister also voiced his country's appreciation for the State of Qatar's efforts to promote peace and security in the region.