Come What May, 4% Muslim Quota Will Continue: CM Jagan

(MENAFN- IANS) Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), May 9 (IANS) Stating that four per cent reservation for Muslims is not given based on religion, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday promised that the quota would continue in the state.

“Come what may, four per cent Muslim reservations will remain and that is YSR Congress Party's final word,” said the YSR Congress chief while addressing an election rally in Kurnool.

CM Reddy also assured the Muslims that be it reservation, NRC, CAA, or any other sentiments of minorities, the YSRCP will always stand as a steadfast pillar, supporting their dignity and honour.

Claiming that 4 per cent reservation is not given based on religion, he mentioned that groups like Pathan, Syeds, or Mughals do not enjoy this benefit.

“This reservation is for the Backward Class of the Muslim community. Every religion has BC, and OC category citizens. It is unacceptable and morally wrong to view minorities through a discriminatory lens. For political interests, to play with their lives is unfortunate. These reservations will continue at all costs,” CM Reddy said.

CM Reddy asked N Chandrababu Naidu how the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) could continue its alliance with the NDA even after the BJP vowed to scrap Muslim reservation.

“On one hand, Chandrababu Naidu continues to join hands with the BJP which wants to remove the reservation for Muslims, while on the other hand he is seeking minority votes. Have you ever seen a chameleon like Chandrababu Naidu?” CM Reddy asked.

Referring to the May 13 elections for the state Assembly and Lok Sabha CM Reddy remarked that in the next four days, the battle of Kurukshetra was set to take place in Andhra.

“This election is not to elect MLAs and MPs. This election will decide the future of ongoing schemes and the development for every household. If you vote for Chandrababu Naidu, you are stopping all the welfare that this government has brought to the doorsteps of every household,” CM Reddy said.

The YSR Congress President claimed that his government fulfilled the promise of providing 2.31 lakh jobs and disbursed Rs. 2.70 lakh crore through DBT, benefitting lakhs of people in the state without any corruption and discrimination.

CM Reddy said the government implemented welfare schemes without discriminating against religion, caste, community, or members of other parties.

DBT, housing for the poor, schemes such as Shadi Thofa are not the only benefits the minorities have been receiving, he said and mentioned that Urdu was declared the second official language.

Four minority community leaders who were MLCs were elected as MLAs, and a person from the minorities served as the Deputy Chief Minister for 5 years, he said.

CM Reddy pointed out that a minority leader was appointed Vice-Chairman of the Legislative Council.

“Throughout our 59 months of governance, we have diligently ensured that minorities receive their rightful share, starting from the Minority Sub-plan Bill. I take pride in championing these efforts for the benefit of minorities,” he said.

CM Reddy claimed that YSRCP was the only party that could boast about giving political reservation to the minority community and added that the party has given seven Assembly tickets to candidates of the minority community, which is four per cent of 175 seats.

“As Chief Minister, my goal is to empower marginalised communities like SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, uphold their dignity, and foster self-reliance among them,” CM Reddy said.