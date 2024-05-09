Man Dies While Extracting Sand In South Kashmir's Bijbehara

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- A man died after he was buried under a sand slide while extracting sand in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir's Anantnag on Thursday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a man identified as Gulzar Ahmad Dar (35), son of Abdul Rashid Dar, a resident of Check Panjpora Bijbehara, was buried under the sand slide.ADVERTISEMENT
He was taken to the hospital immediately, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.
