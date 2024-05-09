Not Religion, But Cong & BJP Is In Danger: RGP

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 9 (IANS) In an apparent jibe at BJP and Congress, the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) on Thursday alleged that both parties fought the election creating fear among people saying 'religion is in danger'.

“Earlier, elections were not fought on religious lines. Political parties seek votes by saying 'Religion Khatre me hai' (religion is in danger). Both Congress and BJP have done this to influence voters,” RGP Supremo Manoj Parab said while addressing a press conference along with MLA Viresh Borkar.

He said that it is a bad trend to seek votes on religious lines.

“They (Congress and BJP) used religion to seek votes. No religion is in danger. Basically, it is the existence of these political parties which is in danger. Hence, they are using religion. If this continues, then riots will also take place in Goa,” he cautioned.

He said that religion will be protected by gods.“We need to keep faith in them and not in politicians (who seek votes on the religion lines),” he said.

He said that Congress and BJP have failed to raise the issues of Goa and also failed to speak on Mhadei, migrant influx, dual voting card and other issues grappling the state.

Parab said that the main reason for contesting both Lok Sabha seats was to raise local issues in Parliament.“National parties failed to raise it,” he said.

MLA Borkar said that RGP is working to protect the identity of Goa.“BJP and Congress tried to defame us during the election campaign. But our workers campaigned for the cause of the state," he said.