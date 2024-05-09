7 Workers Gunned Down In Gwadar Attack

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Seven workers were shot dead and at least one wounded in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Thursday, police said.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a barber shop workers, who were sleeping in their residential quarters in the port city of Gwadar.

Local police official Mohsin Ali said the attackers opened fire at the workers who lived near the Gwadar fish harbour in Surbandar locality.

The dead bodies and the injured were taken to an area hospital, the official said, adding the victims originally hailed from Punjab province.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the killings, promising the use of all available resources to bring the killers to justice.

Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Langau ordered a thoroughgoing investigation into what he called a brazen act of terrorism.

