Civil Aviation Academy Receives ICAO Silver Certification

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The Civil Aviation Academy (CAA) of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has been upgraded from bronze to silver by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The certificate was handed over to CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman at a conference on the "ICAO Global Implementation Support System" held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on May 1.

ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar were present at the ceremony.

In addition, CAA Director Prashanta Kumar Chakraborty, was awarded the "ICAO ISD Certified Instructor" certificate.

To celebrate the occasion, a programme will be organised at the auditorium of the CAA headquarters on May 9.

Under the initiative of CAA in collaboration with ICAO, CAD Training Manager Course (TMC), ICAO Training Instructor Course (TIC), ICAO Training Developers Course (TDC), ICAO Oversight of Aircraft Leasing Operation Course (DALO) and ICAO Oversight Competency Based Training Assessment Course (OCBTA) were organised in the last four months.

These international courses play a crucial role in expanding the capacity of the country's civil aviation.

In addition, a total of 338 trainees will be awarded certificates under 12 courses, including seven subject-based trade courses for 323 newly joined trainees of CAAB.

The trained officers/employees will play key roles in enhancing the overall security and capacity of Bangladesh's airports in the coming days.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman will be present as the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony. Other high officials from the aviation sector of Bangladesh will also attend the programme.

