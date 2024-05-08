(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Weighed by Tech Weakness

Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, May 8, 2024







Dow Hopeful of Extending Streak AdvertismentThe Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher Wednesday, trying to extend its winning streak to six days, as investors shook off some weakness in tech.The 30-stock index edged ahead 81.59 points to 38,965.85, putting the index on track for its best daily positive streak since December.The S&P 500 subtracted 4.39 points to 5,183.31.The NASDAQ fell 37.25 points to 16,298.31.Uber shares fell 8.7% after the rideshare company's posted a surprising net loss and weaker-than-expected bookings revenue, while Intel lost more than 2.5% after the chipmaker lowered its second-quarter revenue guidance.Tesla shares dipped 2% after Reuters reported that U.S. prosecutors are looking into whether the company committed wire fraud as part of a probe into Tesla's Autopilot systems.Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.48% from Tuesday's 4.42%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices removed 43 cents to $78.81 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices recovered $2.50 to $2,326.70.

