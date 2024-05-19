Qatar Ready To Provide Iran All Forms Of Support Needed After President's Helicopter Accident: Mofa Spokesperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari expressed the State of Qatar's grave concern after a helicopter carrying the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and a number of other officials, suffered a hard landing accident in "Dizmar forests" in East Azerbaijan Province, northwest of the country.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Majid Al Ansari expressed Qatar's wishes for the safety of HE the President, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and those accompanying them.

Dr. Al Ansari announced the State of Qatar's full readiness to provide all forms of support in the search process.

