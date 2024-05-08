IPL 2024: Head Feels ‘Nice To Get It Done’ For SRH After Thrashing LSG By Ten Wickets

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 8 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad star opener Travis Head feels 'nice to get it done' for the team as the hosts hammered Lucknow Super Giants by ten wickets and chased down the target of 166 in record 9.4 overs at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night.

Head smashed a 16-ball half-century with some astonishing display of cricket.

He remained unbeaten on 89 off just 33 deliveries to guide his team home.

“A lot of fun, Abhi (Abhishek Sharma) and I have had good partnerships. It was nice to get it done. Very very good fun,” Head said after the match.

“Just concentrating harder, trying to get into good positions. We got ahead of the rate and thought it was a great opportunity to maximise that. [Some of his shots vs spin] Something I have been working on with spin, something I have been working hard on. It will be a big part in the Caribbean. Nice to get 360 and get to the parts of the ground I have not been to.”

The SRH opener Head and Abhishek Sharma hammered 107 runs in the power play in comparison to LSG, who scored only 27 and that made all the difference. Sharma too remained unbeaten on 28 ball 75 runs.

Head also lauded the young Indian batter's spin playing capability and complimented him for the partnership.

“Beautiful for him to get a score. He missed out in the last few. His spin game is something else. We complement each other so well.”

Asked about Net Run Rate (NRR) being the factor, Head said,“We didn't think about it till the timeout. We have got ahead of the rate tonight which is good. Pick it up and take it everywhere. Nice to win at home. The crowd was exceptional tonight. A little break and we get into the last two. We start again, chasing has been tougher, but nice to get a win tonight.”