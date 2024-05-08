T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Others Sporting New Team India Jersey Wins Hearts (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the ever-evolving landscape of cricket, where every match is a battle of wits and skills, the essence of the game often boils down to its simplest elements: a bat, a ball, and the fans. This sentiment is beautifully encapsulated in the latest promotional campaign by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which introduces the new Team India jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

The promotional video, featuring captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill and his others, exudes a sense of raw determination and unwavering focus.

"It's only a bat, a ball and you. #YouGotThis #T20Worldcup. The new #TeamIndia T20 jersey is now available in stores across India and on ," wrote BCCI in its promotional video on Wednesday.

The Indian team's T20 World Cup 2024 official jersey was launched on Monday.

The recently launched T20 kit marks a significant upgrade from the familiar blue jersey that players have sported in the shortest format since Adidas partnered with the BCCI. This latest iteration merges elements from India's training and match day kits, blending shades of saffron and blue, and proudly featuring the BCCI crest on the chest.

According to the official website, the newest Indian T20I jersey comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999, reflecting the premium quality and design elements incorporated into its creation.

The official website of Adidas describes the new jersey as, "This T20 men's jersey is specially designed to uplift the team spirit with a tri-colour v-neck. Created for loyal supporters, with India written aloud, it shows off your team pride. Designed with adidas HEAT technology, this breathable fabric technology absorbs moisture, dries quickly, and keeps you cool while performing. Made with recycled materials, this product represents just one of our solutions to help end plastic waste."

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj



Reserves:

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

India's journey in the 2024 World Cup is set to commence with a thrilling encounter against Ireland on June 5, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Following this, cricket enthusiasts can anticipate the much-awaited showdown between India and Pakistan on June 9, 2024, at the same illustrious venue.

Continuing their campaign, India will face off against the USA on June 12, 2024, followed by a match against Canada on June 15, 2024. These matches promise to be pulsating contests, showcasing the talent and determination of the participating teams on the global stage of cricket.

As the excitement builds and fans eagerly anticipate each fixture, the 2024 World Cup is poised to deliver unforgettable moments and intense competition, with India aiming to leave an indelible mark on the tournament.