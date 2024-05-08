Lincoln Nautilus Earns Praise for Reimagined Interior

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, KSA May 7, 2024 – Since arriving in the Middle East showrooms earlier this year, the all-new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus® SUV has earned international accolades from customers and auto critics alike with its dynamic design and all-new Lincoln Digital Experience featuring a 48-inch panoramic display.

For its annual awards, WardsAuto honored Lincoln’s midsize luxury SUV with a spot on its 10 Best Interior & UX winners list for 2024.

“From the moment you enter, when the Nautilus’ sweeping pillar-to-pillar screen comes to life, it’s obvious this is unlike any other production vehicle you’ve ever seen,” wrote judge David Zoia, Wards. “But it doesn’t stop there. A gorgeous color scheme, top-notch materials and well-thought-out features make the Nautilus the complete package – and a Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winner.”

The all-new Nautilus advances the notion of sanctuary with a reimagined interior that maximizes space and gives clients a sense of tranquility with the help of new, digital experiences. Luxurious touches include new ambient lighting, a crystal-inspired volume control knob, piano key shifter and all-new Lincoln Digital Scent.

Nautilus is the first Lincoln vehicle in the brand’s portfolio to introduce the Lincoln Digital Experience, which allows clients to create their own personalized experience.

The 48-inch panoramic display sits on top of the dash and can be personalized to meet the driver’s needs, raising the information of their choice to help keep their eyes up and on the road, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto using their compatible smartphone device.

“The Lincoln Nautilus is literally on the leading edge of vehicle cockpit design. Its impressive pillar-to-pillar screen is pushed far forward on the instrument panel so all necessary information can be seen without taking eyes off the road,” wrote judge Drew Winter, Wards.

For the ultimate in Lincoln luxury, Nautilus is available with the new Redwood Lincoln Presidential interior theme, in addition to the popular Chalet theme. Redwood mimics the warmth and beauty of the redwood forest, with a tree-inspired motif.





