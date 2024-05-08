QNB ALAHLI – Ratings and Outlook Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of QNB ALAHLI S.A.E. (QNB AA) at ‘B’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed QNB AA’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for both the LT FCR and BSR remains Negative.



The Bank’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b’ (indicating high risk), and incorporates the Bank’s capacity to withstand sovereign-induced stress. Egypt’s OPERA reflects the challenging economic situation given very high inflation and large socio-economic vulnerabilities. These challenges in part stem from significantly higher geopolitical risks, which in turn have led to large governmental external liquidity risks. Although the ESL is High (and despite CI believing parent Qatar National Bank [QNB] would have the willingness and ability to provide a high degree of extraordinary liquidity and capital support to QNB AA if needed), any potential uplift for the Bank’s LT FCR is constrained by Egypt’s sovereign LT FCR of ‘B’ and by the Negative Outlook on this rating.



The CFS rating is supported by the Bank’s sound capitalisation, consistently high profitability (both operating and net basis), and sound asset quality with strong credit absorption capacity. Also supporting the CFS is the very comfortable liquidity and funding profile based on customer deposits, and the high stock of liquid assets. Non-financial supporting factors include its market position as the second largest private sector bank in Egypt, its strong management and a broad business operation. The Bank has a well-established domestic franchise, and enjoys the support of very strong parent QNB (rated ‘AA’/‘A1+’/Stable by CI).



The main rating constraints are linked to the still very difficult operating environment. Although Egyptian banks have seen rising net interest margins (NIM), their customers have been negatively impacted by the very high inflation rate and consequent very high interest rates applied to combat this. This is compounded by the 600bp hike in the policy rate imposed to support the EGP ahead of the change to a market-based exchange rate mechanism. Although the previously acute foreign currency shortages in the local market have eased following large inflows of FDI funds from the UAE, the effects of these shortages have impacted the capacity utilisation levels and profitability of especially the private sector. There may therefore be negative credit implications for borrowers from this and from the high interest rates. Other credit challenges still include concentrations in both customer deposits and the lending portfolio – although these are features seen in many of the banks in Egypt despite (in the case of QNB AA) some improvement in 2023. Finally, QNB AA is heavily exposed to Egyptian government risk via the large portfolio of government securities – a common feature of bank balance sheets in Egypt. While high levels of government securities holdings will tend to boost headline liquidity ratios, it does expose the sector as a whole to systemic liquidity risk given Egypt’s elevated credit risk profile.



Headline capital adequacy ratios are sound in the Egyptian banking sector, albeit that this at least in part reflects the zero risk-weighting of government securities; most banks have large portfolios of such securities and accordingly a relatively low risk weighted asset (RWA) density. In comparing capital strength of Egyptian banks, Basel III leverage is perhaps a better metric – and QNB AA still has a relatively strong ratio, albeit down on that of end-2021. Another supporting factor when assessing capital adequacy (and funding) is the willingness and ability of a strong parent to provide both ordinary and extraordinary support. CI believes that QNB has the willingness to provide such support – and certainly has the financial capacity to do so.



QNB AA has been able to maintain strong profitability metrics throughout the economic cycle. As non-interest income (non-II) at Egyptian banks is not usually a large component of total income, profitability at the operating level is normally driven by loan volumes, and by (to a lesser extent) holdings of government debt securities, by NIM, and by the effectiveness of cost controls. QNB AA has performed well in all these areas, with NIM having been on a rising trend and with its cost-to-income ratio probably the lowest in the sector in 2023 (not all banks have reported year-end financial statements yet). Although the proportion of operating profit consumed by provisioning has been a little higher over the 2020-23 period, it has remained below 20%. Profitability at the net level has therefore also been good.



Despite quite strong NPL growth over 2022-23, customer loan growth has been sufficiently rapid to help to restrain the NPL ratio – loan asset quality remains good with a still slightly more than full loan loss reserve (LLR) coverage and a strong extended NPL coverage ratio. Although both coverage ratios have been trending downwards, loss absorption capacity is still considered to be good. The outlook for asset quality is however uncertain; the economic pressures on the Egyptian economy may well begin to impact asset quality indicators across the entire banking sector in 2024. Stage 2 loans are expected to rise at all banks. Liquidity metrics are also good with funding based on customer deposits, no dependence on interbank or capital markets and a high liquid asset ratio, albeit that this is a reflection of high holdings of government debt which are, in normal market conditions, a reliable source of liquidity.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Negative, reflecting CI’s expectation that the ratings are likely to be lowered by one notch within the next 12 months, in line with the likelihood of a similar lowering of the sovereign’s ratings.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR are constrained by the sovereign’s ratings, we do not expect an upward change in these ratings or their Outlook unless either the ratings or the outlook of the sovereign itself was raised. This is now seen as being a possibility within a 12-18 month timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



QNB AA’s ratings could be lowered by more than one notch over the next year if Egypt’s sovereign ratings are lowered by more than one notch. This is however now seen as being unlikely given the increased external support that Egypt is receiving from the IMF, from the EU and from GCC countries in the form of FDI.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in July 1994. The ratings were last updated in March 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: Yes

With Access to Internal Documents: Yes

With Access to Management: Yes



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2024







