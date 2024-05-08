Cargo traffic resumes in Bosphorus following cessation of cargo ship

(MENAFN) After a hiatus of nearly 10 hours, shipping traffic has resumed in the Bosphorus Strait, as announced by Turkish coastal security authorities and local media. The interruption occurred due to the grounding of a cargo ship originating from Ukraine, which led to the closure of the vital waterway connecting the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.



The vessel in question, named "Alexis," encountered engine failure, resulting in its grounding and subsequent halt of traffic in the Istanbul waterway. The ship, which was transporting food products from Ukraine to Egypt, was successfully towed to a safe location, as confirmed by the Turkish Coastal Safety Directorate via the "X" platform.



The incident highlights the strategic significance of the Bosphorus Strait, serving as a crucial passage for maritime trade, particularly for Ukrainian grain exports to global markets amidst the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev. According to data from the Turkish Ministry of Transport, approximately 40,000 ships traversed the Bosphorus Strait in 2023, underscoring its pivotal role in facilitating international maritime commerce.



This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the Bosphorus. Last year, Turkish authorities were compelled to close the strait and suspend ship movements following a similar grounding incident involving a cargo ship en route from Ukraine to Istanbul. The Turkish General Directorate of Coastal Safety reported that the cargo ship, named MKK-1, ran aground off the coast of Beykoz in Istanbul while sailing from Ukraine.



While such incidents may disrupt maritime traffic temporarily, the swift response and efficient resolution by Turkish authorities ensure the uninterrupted flow of shipping activities through one of the world's busiest and most crucial waterways.

