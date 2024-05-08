Global debt increases to surprising levels

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to engage in discussions with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Wednesday, signaling China's concerted efforts to deepen political and economic ties with European nations. This diplomatic engagement comes as part of Beijing's broader strategy to expand its influence and partnerships across the continent.



China has demonstrated significant investment in Serbia and neighboring Balkan countries, particularly in sectors such as mining and industry. Notably, last year witnessed the signing of a free trade agreement between Beijing and Belgrade, underscoring the commitment to enhancing economic cooperation.



President Xi's visit to Serbia follows a recent state visit to France, where discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron touched upon various issues, including trade relations and China's evolving ties with Russia amidst the conflict in Ukraine. Despite potential tensions, President Xi's itinerary reflects a deliberate outreach to countries aligned with diverse geopolitical interests.



It's noteworthy that both Serbia and Hungary, the subsequent destination of President Xi's European tour, exhibit a level of sympathy towards Moscow's stance within the European context. This strategic choice underscores China's diplomatic approach aimed at fostering relationships across different spectrums of European politics.



During his visit to Belgrade, President Xi is expected to engage in discussions with President Vucic, focusing on matters of mutual interest, including potentially significant joint projects. Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali has indicated that Wednesday's talks are poised to center around a "great project," hinting at potential collaborative initiatives aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties.



In essence, President Xi's visit to Serbia represents a strategic maneuver by China to deepen its engagement with European nations, foster economic partnerships, and reinforce political relations in an evolving global landscape.

