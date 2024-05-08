Al Masaood's Auto Central Announces Mega Sale On Certified Pre-Owned Cars

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The sale offers savings opportunities of up to AED 16,000 on used cars

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 8 May 2024 – Auto Central, Al Masaood Group's multi-brand service and repair centre is running a mega sale on quality-approved pre-owned vehicles. The sale, running until the end of May 2024, offers customers excellent value for money.

Under this initiative, customers can save up to AED 16,000 on Auto Central's quality-approved pre-owned vehicle selections across a variety of brands. Making the offer even more appealing is the option of a buy now pay later (in 4 months) plan and a 50% discount on processing fees. The offer can be availed on a wide range of cars at the Auto Central Used Cars showrooms in Mussafah M12, Abu Dhabi and Al Quoz in Dubai.