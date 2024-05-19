Qatar Has Taken Proactive Steps To Protect Lives, Ensure Rapid Response To Emergencies: Al Khater

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater and United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator HE Martin Griffiths opened the High-Level Strategic Dialogue between the State of Qatar and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Doha on Sunday.

The opening was attended by a number of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and concerned authorities in the country.

In her opening speech of the strategic dialogue, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the State of Qatar has taken proactive steps to ensure a rapid response to emergencies, alleviate the suffering of those caught in crises, and protect human lives.

Gaza Strip

She said that Qatar established an air bridge to provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and Sudan, reflecting the country's firm commitment to alleviating the plight of those affected by the conflict.

HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater added that the State of Qatar plays a crucial role in providing humanitarian aid, medical support, and assistance in shelter efforts for those affected by conflicts. In December 2023, Qatar pledged to provide an initial USD 50 million humanitarian aid package to support refugees, the displaced, the wounded, the orphans, and victims of the Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Her Excellency pointed out that Qatar sent 114 aircraft and ships carrying around 5,000 tonnes of aid to enhance relief efforts and also launched an initiative to treat 1,500 wounded Gazans and sponsor 3,000 orphans affected by the ongoing war in Gaza.

In addition, Qatar pledged to provide USD 25 million to support UNRWA, which comes in addition to the previous commitment to support UNRWA with USD 18 million, covering 2023-2024.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that with the continuation of the Israeli aggression against Gaza despite warnings from the international community, the Rafah crossing remains closed under Israeli control, which prevents the entry of any humanitarian aid into the Strip, She noted that hospitals in Gaza are in dire need of more support, including medicines and medical equipment, due to the increasing number of wounded men, women, children, and the elderly.

Sudan

Her Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar recently announced, before the Paris conference on Sudan, a new pledge of USD 25 million to support fraternal Sudan, based on its duty towards its generous people, bringing the total it has allocated since the outbreak of the crisis in the country to USD 75 million, in addition to the contributions of its civil institutions, represented by Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent Society, which exceeded USD 11 million as of the mid-April.

Her Excellency also noted the air bridge established by the State of Qatar at the beginning of the crisis to deliver humanitarian aid to Sudan, indicating that around 2,000 Sudanese with Qatari residency were evacuated through this bridge.

Afghanistan

Her Excellency underscored that in Afghanistan, after the withdrawal of the United States, the State of Qatar played a vital role in supporting the Afghan people by evacuating more than 130,000 Afghans. She stressed the commitment of the State of Qatar to the people of Afghanistan by continuing to provide humanitarian aid and development assistance aimed at supporting three programs for education, healthcare, and livelihood, in addition to providing medical supplies and supporting infrastructure development.

Her Excellency indicated that during the past week, five aircraft arrived at Mazar-i-Sharif Airport carrying shelter units, food supplies, medical supplies, and ambulances, in addition to rescue teams to help people in the areas affected by the floods.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation stressed that these efforts made in the Middle East and North Africa region and beyond, despite their importance, are not sufficient, as more work needs to be done to improve efforts and reach the most vulnerable communities affected by conflicts and natural disasters. She voiced her regret that despite the efforts of the international community, challenges remain, especially in Gaza and Sudan, where humanitarian aid faces obstacles in reaching those most in need.

HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater urged the need to raise the level of partnerships, empower the humanitarian system, and benefit from the valuable partnership between the State of Qatar and the OCHA to enhance the humanitarian impact in priority countries. She stressed the State of Qatar's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the OCHA, contributing to Global response to humanitarian needs.

Concluding her speech, Her Excellency called for harnessing the collective experience, creativity, and determination to develop innovative strategies that will help overcome existing challenges and pave the way for a more effective humanitarian response. She added that by uniting the efforts, she is confident that there will be an ability to shape a brighter future for those caught up in the crisis and through cooperation, tangible progress would be achieved.

In turn, Director of Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani indicated that the strategic dialogue is a highly important occasion, as it is the first strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the OCHA, which symbolizes the collective commitment to cooperation and partnership to address the pressing global challenges facing today's world. she noted that it represents the beginning of a series of enriching discussions and cooperation, which would greatly impact the partnership between the two parties.

Her Excellency added that the State of Qatar attaches the highest levels of appreciation to its strategic alliance with the United Nations, and constantly seeks not only to achieve the noble goals set, but to exceed them to broader horizons. She expressed the State of Qatar's deep commitment to strengthening international peace and security, promoting sustainable global development, defending human rights, providing timely humanitarian assistance, and engaging in constructive dialogues to address long-term and emerging global challenges.

The strategic dialogue - which is the first of its kind since the beginning of the partnership between the State of Qatar and the OCHA - aims to discuss and address ways to enhance cooperation between the two parties to coordinate humanitarian affairs in several areas, the most important of which is finding sustainable ways to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

The dialogue discussed strategic priorities and areas of cooperation to address the response to increasing humanitarian needs, including engaging in humanitarian diplomacy and enhancing humanitarian aid by identifying support and examining the relationship between humanitarian work and development, including benefiting from development partners within Qatar to help reduce needs, in addition, to demonstrate Qatar's contributions in OCHA's office.

The dialogue dealt, in particular, with the humanitarian conditions and needs of the Gaza Strip, Sudan, and Afghanistan.

Participants stressed the importance of strengthening the humanitarian response through technical cooperation, capacity building, and continuous coordination between actors and the OCHA.

The dialogue resulted in the signing of five agreements with the Education Above All Foundation (EAA), Qatar Airways, Qatar Charity, and the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).