Hoax Bomb Threat At Dadar Mcdonald's: Mumbai Police Conduct Investigation, Find No Explosives

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Mumbai Police Control Room on Sunday (May 19) received an alarming call about a possible bomb threat targetting a McDonald's outlet in the busy Dadar area. The anonymous caller claimed to have overheard two individuals on a bus discussing plans to detonate an explosive device at the popular fast-food restaurant.

Upon receiving the threat, Mumbai Police swiftly deployed resources to address the situation. Officers conducted a thorough search of the McDonald's premises and its surroundings, but no suspicious objects or activities were found.

This incident follows a similar scare in April when a bomb threat call targetted Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's Terminal 1. The hoax call, made by an unidentified individual, warned of a bomb at the terminal, prompting immediate police action.

The police registered a case based on a complaint by Gitanjali Nerurkar, a senior executive officer at Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL). According to the FIR, Nerurkar received a call on her duty phone from an unknown number.

The caller, without identifying himself, said "Terminal 1 Bomb" and claimed to be calling from "Navpada" in an English accent. The caller then reiterated the threat, mentioning "Terminal 1, Gate no. 1," before hanging up with a cryptic "Best of luck."

