PM Receives Singapore Defence Minister

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Bisher Khasawneh, received Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Sunday.The Prime Minister emphasized his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and open wider areas of joint cooperation, building on the results of the important visit of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Singapore on January.During the meeting, Khasawneh outlined His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts to immediately halt the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, achieve a ceasefire, and bring in sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip.The premier reiterated that the only guarantee for achieving security and stability in the region is through the two-state solution that establishes an independent Palestinian state on the pre-June 4, 1967 boreders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.For his part, the Singaporean Minister of Defense stressed the keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially with regard to training and exchange of expertise in the defense fields, lauding the assistance provided by Jordan to Singapore to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through joint airdrops carried out in cooperation between the Royal Jordanian Air Force and its Singaporean counterpart.The Singaporean minister also commended His Majesty's efforts to promote security and stability in the region and the world.