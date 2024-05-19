IMF underlines Qatar's resilience amid global uncertainty, geopolitical events

(MENAFN) On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) acknowledged Qatar's robust resilience in the face of global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. According to the IMF's statement, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza has not had a discernible impact on Qatar. Additionally, despite temporary disruptions due to tension in the Red Sea, Qatar's exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have remained largely unaffected.



The IMF noted that while Qatar's economic growth is expected to decelerate in the near term as the effects of hosting the FIFA World Cup diminish, the medium-term outlook appears more favorable. Growth is projected to stabilize at normal levels in the short run, but looking ahead, Qatar is poised for an average growth rate of approximately 4.5 percent. This optimistic forecast is attributed to the significant expansion of Qatar's LNG production capacity, which is expected to drive economic growth in the coming years.

