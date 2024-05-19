British royal vows not to purchase fur anymore

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) revealed that Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom royal family has pledged not to acquire any new garments made with real fur. PETA shared that Buckingham Palace sent a letter affirming the queen's decision, accompanied by her "warmest wishes."



The move has been praised by animal rights advocates, with PETA highlighting Queen Camilla's alignment with the stance taken by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2019, who also vowed not to procure new fur items, although she continued to wear those already in her possession. Notably, Queen Camilla's commitment does not explicitly address her existing fur wardrobe.



In response to the news, PETA's founder, Ingrid Newkirk, expressed gratitude, hailing Queen Camilla's decision as emblematic of British values and societal progress. Newkirk underscored the need for the monarchy to uphold ethical standards, particularly in rejecting fur, which PETA contends as both cruel and obsolete in modern society.



PETA's statement also drew attention to its longstanding campaign urging the United Kingdom Defense Ministry to discontinue the use of bearskin for the ceremonial caps worn by the royal guards. The organization highlighted the inherent cruelty in using real fur for these iconic caps, advocating for the adoption of faux fur alternatives.



The announcement reflects a growing global trend towards ethical and sustainable fashion choices, with influential figures like Queen Camilla signaling a shift away from practices deemed detrimental to animal welfare.

MENAFN19052024000045015687ID1108231458