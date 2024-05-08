Kerala: Air India Express Cancels 12 Services From Kozhikode Airport Over Flash Strike; Passengers Stranded

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several Air India Express flights at Calicut International Airport have been canceled due to a sudden strike by employees, resulting in the cancellation of 12 services so far on Wednesday (May 08). Air India Express has stated that affected passengers have the option to reschedule their flights or receive a refund. Flights have been affected to various destinations, including Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Earlier cancellations also impacted Muscat flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, as well as Sharjah Muscat flights from Nedumbassary.

Also Read:

Kerala: Air India Express cancels flights from Kannur, Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram airports; hundreds stranded

List of Air India Express flights cancelled at Karipur:

8.00 AM- Ras Al Khaimah

8.25 AM-Dubai

8:50 AM- Jeddah

9.00 AM- Kuwait

9:35 AM- Doha

9-35 AM- Dubai

10.30 AM- Bahrain

5.45 PM- Dubai

7.25 PM-Doha

8.10 PM-Kuwait

8.40 PM-Bahrain

9.50 PM-Jeddah

At the same time,

three flights from Kannur and four services from Kochi airport were called off. Reports indicate that flights from several airports across India, including Thiruvananthapuram, were also canceled. Several passengers have expressed their grievances against the airline on social media platform X, registering their protest.

Canceled services from Kochi include flights scheduled to depart at 2:05 am, 8 am, 8:35 am, and 8:55 am to Sharjah, Muscat, Dammam, and Muscat, respectively. Additionally, flights to Kochi airport from Sharjah, Muscat, and Bahrain were also canceled. In Kannur, flights to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Muscat were canceled.

Air India Express reported that it was only informed about the lightning strike by employees two hours ago. As a result, 12 services from various airports in Kerala have been suspended. Due to the lack of prior information about the flight cancellations, passengers who arrived at the airports for departure protested vigorously, leading to chaotic scenes.





