Hajj 2024: 320 Pilgrims Departing From Srinagar Int'l Airport On May 9

Dr. Shujhat Quershi, Executive Officer (EO) of J&K Haj Committee, while speaking to the news agency, reiterated the committee's dedication to ensuring a seamless experience for the pilgrims, affirming the exhaustive arrangements to facilitate the holy journey for pilgrims.

He said that a total of 7008 Hajj pilgrims were intending holy pilgrimage to Mecca and Madina, of which around 6800 are going through Srinagar embarkation and over 500 through Delhi embarkation.

“6,852 pilgrims will be embarking from Srinagar, inclusive of those from Ladakh, while 541 pilgrims will depart from other airports, primarily Delhi airport. The departure of Haj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir will commence from 9 May 2024 and in the first batch there will be 320 Haj pilgrims,” he said.

In response to the flight schedule status of pilgrims, he said that for 9 & 10 May they have already updated the flight status for pilgrims and that for the 11th May they will update it by today evening on the website of Haj Committee of India.

“On 9 and 10 May, a total of four flights will leave from Srinagar Airport with two flights each day comprising 320 pilgrims,” he said.

He said that the pilgrims can check their flight status on the website of HaJ Committee of India under the enquiry section by entering their cover number.

Dr. Quershi said that 37 female pilgrims will also undertake the sacred journey without a Mahram, with the majority embarking from Srinagar, and that the boarding passes to custom clearance have been meticulously coordinated to ensure a hassle-free experience for the pilgrims and their families.

He said that the Haj House will serve as a focal point for all formalities, streamlining the process for the pilgrims' convenience.

Dr. Quershi said that collaborative efforts across various departments, including health, security, and emergency services, will be in place and that the training sessions have also been conducted twice to equip pilgrims with essential information and guidance for their pilgrimage.

He revealed that this year's pilgrimage will commence with a visit to Madina, with all pilgrims accommodated in Markaziya. He said enhancements have been made in Minha, with tents now strategically positioned in zones 2, 3, and 4, elevating the overall experience for the pilgrims.

Notably, in a recent review meeting, chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, where he stressed upon the officers to ensure a smooth and efficient pilgrimage experience.

Directives were issued to concerned authorities to deploy adequate staff, install necessary machinery, and provide transportation services, aimed at facilitating the pilgrims' journey with utmost care and convenience.

