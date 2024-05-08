Russia Launches Over 50 Missiles, More Than 20 Shaheds At Ukraine - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War 2, Russia attacked Ukraine with over 50 missiles and more than 20 kamikaze drones.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky , Ukrinform reports.

“Over 50 missiles and more than 20 'Shahed' drones targeted infrastructure in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. All necessary services are already working to mitigate the consequences of Russian terror,” Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

Russians attack energy infrastructure in six regions

The president underlined the need for the entire world to“understand who is who”.

“The world must not give a chance to new Nazism,” Zelensky concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Ministry of Energy, in the early hours of Wednesday, May 8, Russian invasion forces launched a barrage of missile and drones targeting electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions.