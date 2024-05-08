Qatar Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 8 (KUNA) -- Qatar condemned on Wednesday in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation forces' bombardment of the Rafah governorate, seizure of the land crossing and threat to displace citizens from shelters and housing centers.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, called for urgent international action to prevent the invasion of the city and committing a genocide, and to provide full protection for civilians in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of Palestinian people, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israeli occupation announced on Monday the start of a military operation on Rafah, from the eastern side, forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee to the coastal region of Al-Mawasi west of the city of Khan Younis, amid tough humanitarian conditions. (end)

