13-Year-Old Girl, Boyfriend Held For Murder Of Landlord In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 8 (IANS) The Lucknow police have solved a three-month-old murder mystery with the detention of a 13-year-old girl and her boyfriend.

The minor girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend are guilty of killing her landlord, who had been harassing her for a long time in the Wazirganj area.

“The accused were identified as Bunty Kashyap and his minor girlfriend. They will be presented before the court. A case of murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 302 was already registered in the matter,” said ADCP West Zone, Vishwajeet Srivastava.

“Police have also seized a weapon which they used in the killing,” said the DCP, and added that the case was worked out by a team of ACP Chowk, Raj Kumar, station house officer (SHO) Chowk, Dinesh Mishra, and the crime branch.

According to police, the body of Shyam Chandra Gupta, 56, was found in a drain in the River Bank Colony in the Wazirganj area on March 3. The deceased's son, Ankur Gupta, had lodged a missing complaint, following which police got involved in the case.

Police said that Shyam Chandra Gupta used to prey on the minor girl and even sexually harass her as he was a frequent visitor to her room.“Fed up with his actions, the minor told everything to her lover Bunty and the two decided to eliminate him. The minor girl slashed his throat, and then the body was stuffed in a bedsheet cover and thrown into the drain behind the house, said the ADCP.