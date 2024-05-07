Iraqi Militias To Invest In Major Agricultural Project

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Governor of Diwaniya has announced a major agricultural investment project in the desert of Al-Shanafiyah district, expected to create over 10,000 jobs.

Abbas Sha'il Al-Zamili said that the investment company is starting soil tests on the 26,000 dunums [2,600 hectare; 6,400 acre] site, with a view to cultivating date palm trees and agricultural crops.

State-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) says the company involved is the "Al-Muhandis Investment Company", which Iraq Business News understands to be the Muhandis General Company (Sharakat al-Muhandis al-Amma) , a powerful new subsidiary of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) thought to be modeled on Iran's famous Khatam al-Anbia .

It quotes the company's Executive Director, Salah Mahdi, as saying that the company is working on building facilities to grow vegetables using hydroponics, in cooperation with a Spanish company.

The company was also recently reported to be developing another date-palm plantation in neighbouring Muthanna governorate.

(Source: INA)

