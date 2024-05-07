Turkish Pres. Holds Banquet In Honor Of Kuwait Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 7 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a dinner banquet in honor of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of a state visit to Ankara. (end) aa

