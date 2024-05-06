Poland To Continue Paying Subscription Fees For Starlink Terminals In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Polish side will continue covering subscription fees for Starlink terminals operating in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov following a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digitalization of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski, Ukrinform reports.

"Poland is our consistent partner on the digitalization track. The country has provided more than 20,000 Starlink terminals, which have become part of our critical infrastructure, providing Ukrainians with communication and the Internet. Today it was agreed that Poland will continue paying the subscription fee for these terminals. I am grateful to my colleagues for the decision," Fedorov noted.

He added that the two ministries signed a memorandum on cooperation and will further implement joint projects on digitalization, development of the IT industry, artificial intelligence, and e-government.

The two ministers also discussed the issue of supporting the work of the data center for the State Tax Service of Ukraine, which was set up on the territory of Poland to ensure security of cricial data.

As reported, over the two years of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Polish government handed over 44 packages of military aid to Ukraine. The total amount of government assistance during this time amounts to almost $9 billion.

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov/Telegram