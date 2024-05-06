Ukrainian Church Leader Backs Call For All-For-All POW Swap With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, supported the call by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for the all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia.

The OCU head issued the statement on Bright Monday, reports Ukrinform.

"On the occasion of the Easter of Christ, the Bright Resurrection of our Savior, which reminds us of the liberation of all humanity from the captivity of evil, as the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, I'd like to add my voice of support to the voice of His Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the voices of other religious and secular leaders who are now calling on the authorities of Ukraine and Russia to agree on an all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war. May the Lord bless this good effort with success and help all those who will are contributing to it," said Epifaniy.

He added that the Ukrainian Church prays that "all our soldiers, who were captured by the enemy, return to their Homeland, to their families and friends, and that this happens as quickly as possible."

As reported, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during the Easter service overnight Sunday, May 5 called for the POW swap between Ukraine and Russia under the "all for all" formula.