Shoot For Gujarati Film 'Fakt Purusho Maate' Starring Yash Soni Takes Off

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Producers Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah have announced their next Gujarati venture, a family comedy-drama titled 'Fakt Purusho Maate', which will star Yash Soni in the lead.

The producers are collaborating once again after 'Fakt Mahilao Maate' and 'Tron Ekka'. Written and directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi, the shooting of the movie has begun.

Speaking about the film, Anand shared: " 'Fakt Mahilao Maate' was about the unheard feelings of women, and this is a comedy focused on the inner world of men. The theme will also explore the core conflict between tradition versus modernity and the necessity of embracing equality across generations."

"I am really happy to associate with Vaishal once again, as we are on the same page creatively and really enjoy collaborating together to make really unique films. As for Yash Soni, he is one of the biggest stars of Gujarati cinema, and I hope, together, we will be able to repeat the magic of our previous outing, 'Tron Ekka'," he added.

Vaishal shared: "Whenever Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Jannock Films synergies, expectations reach sky-high as we always regale audiences with socially relevant themes brimming with wholesome entertainment. 'Fakt Purusho Maate' challenges generational patriarchy and emphasises the necessity for gender equality in an entertaining format. I have no doubt this film will be immensely loved by the family audiences."

It also stars Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara, and Darshan Jariwalla in pivotal roles.

'Fakt Purusho Maate' is scheduled for release on Janmashtami 2024.