Bangladesh Calls For Holding Israel Accountable For War Crimes

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, May 6 (NNN-BSS) – Bangladeshi Foreign Minister, Hasan Mahmud, has called for an immediate cessation of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict, ensuring humanitarian access and holding Israel accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“We, members of the OIC (Organisation of the Islamic Conference) should be part of a multitracked international engagement, to end the Gaza crisis,” he said, while speaking at the 15th OIC Summit Conference in Banjul, the capital of The Gambia, according to a Bangladeshi foreign ministry's press release.

The minister said, the OIC should continue initiating dialogue with the governments and inter-governmental bodies like the United Nations, European Union and other organisations to counter Islamophobia and foster tolerance.– NNN-BSS

