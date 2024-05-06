Invaders Attack Power Facilities In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked power facilities in Sumy region.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram .
"The enemy launched an air strike on the energy facilities of the Sumy regio ," the statement said. Read also: Sumy
region subjected to eight Russian strikes on Sunda
All the necessary services are working on the ground. Restoration works are underway. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform , explosions were heard in Sumy on the night of 6 May, and power was cut off in part of the city.
