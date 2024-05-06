               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jharkhand News: ED Raids Multiple Locations In Ranchi, Recovers Cash Linked To Virendra Ram Case


5/6/2024 12:00:11 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raid at multiple locations in Jharkhand's Ranchi and recovered huge amount of cash from household help of Sanjiv Lal PS to Alamgir Alam minister rural development in connection with the Virendra Ram case federal agency had arrested Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, in Februray 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in implementation of some schemes.(Please check back for more updates)

Live Mint

