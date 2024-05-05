'Expired Kit Brought For Taking Sample': Wrestler Bajrang Punia After NADA's Provisional Suspension (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bajrang Punia, the Olympic bronze medallist, raised concerns regarding the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials bringing expired kits during a past out-of-competition test. He stated that he had asked for an explanation about this incident. His statement on X followed reports of NADA provisionally suspending him for allegedly refusing to provide a urine sample during the trials at the Sports Authority of India center in Sonipat on March 10th.

Reports stated Bajrang Punia was“immediately provisionally suspended from participation in any competition or activity prior to the final decision reached at a hearing in this matter,” according to the notice issued to the wrestler.

Despite Bajrang's loss in the 65kg trials, Sujeet Kalal secured the opportunity to represent India at the World Qualifiers for the Paris Olympics scheduled from May 9. However, the provisional suspension imposed on Bajrang could potentially endanger the chances of the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist in earning another shot at the Summer Games. According to a Wrestling Federation of India official, the winner of the Olympic quota will need to defeat the victor of another national trials to secure a berth in Paris.

“I want to clarify the news about me being asked to take a dope test!!! I never refused to give my sample to NADA officials, I requested them to first answer me as to what action they took on the expired kit they brought to take my sample (earlier) and then take my dope test. My lawyer Vidush Singhania will reply to this letter in time,” Bajrang posted on X.

In December, the incident involving expired kits occurred when NADA officials visited Bajrang to collect samples. Bajrang later posted a video alleging that the kits being used were past their expiry date.

“This is a very important video for all of us to watch and ponder over. How can one trust the system if the process is not followed. How can one be sure that there is no manipulation in the entire process,' Bajrang was heard saying in the video.

Bajrang's lawyer Vidushpat Singhania said,“We need to access the case file. We will be filing a reply to the NADA notice soon.”

When the hearing begins, Bajrang will be required to appear before a disciplinary panel, a process that could potentially take weeks, if not months, to complete.

According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code, refusing or failing, without compelling justification, to submit to sample collection after notification is considered an anti-doping rule violation.

During the trials in Sonipat, Bajrang suffered a defeat to Rohit with a score of 9-3 in the semifinal. Following this loss, he immediately left the venue and did not return for the third-fourth placings bout.

It's worth noting that Bajrang was one of the prominent figures in the protests against former Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brig Bhushan Sharan Singh. Singh has faced accusations of sexual harassment by six women wrestlers.