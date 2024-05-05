Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone, 5 Indians Who Slayed The Red Carpet Look

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Met Gala 2024 will take place on May 06, 2024, and is expected to be a star-stunned event.

The grand event will take place in New York's

Metropolitan Museum of Art, colloquially referred to as the Met.

Alia Bhatt made her highly awaited Met Gala debut in 2023, looking stunning in a couture gown designed by famous designer Prabal Gurung. Her outfit paid tribute to fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, borrowing inspiration from Lagerfeld's classic bridal design for Chanel's fall/winter 1992 collection.



Deepika Padukone's Met Gala appearances have been nothing less than amazing. Padukone has continuously amazed fashion reviewers and aficionados, wearing a crimson sculptural gown by Prabal Gurung for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme in 2018 and dressing as the iconic doll for the Camp: Fashion theme in 2019.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a regular at the Met Gala, making beautiful appearances from 2017 until 2023. Each year, she captivates the audience with her choice of ensembles, which range from a Madonna-inspired gown to a Maison Valentino masterpiece, demonstrating her excellent style and flair for fashion.

Natasha Poonawalla, an entrepreneur and style queen, has repeatedly pushed fashion limits with her avant-garde designs at the Met Gala. Poonawalla wore a Schiaparelli gown with sharp edges framing her face, as well as a Sabyasachi sari and a Schiaparelli gold corset.

Diya Mehta Jatia, a fashion consultant, made a noteworthy appearance at the Met Gala in 2023, dressed elegantly in a Prabal Gurung masterpiece. Her attire, which included a flowing emerald green skirt and a black bodice combined with beautiful Ashoka by William Goldberg earrings, paid homage to her Indian ancestry with an embroidered temple design headdress.