Tesla initiates legal action against Indian battery company for trademark infringement

(MENAFN) American car manufacturer Tesla, under the ownership of entrepreneur Elon Musk, has initiated legal action against an Indian battery production company for alleged trademark violations. The lawsuit alleges that the Indian company, through its use of the brand name "Tesla Power" to market its products, has infringed upon Tesla's trademark rights. In response, Tesla has demanded compensation and a permanent injunction against the Indian company, seeking legal recourse through the courts in New Delhi.



Details of the case emerged during a hearing at the Supreme Court in Delhi, where Tesla presented its arguments against the Indian company's use of the trademark. According to information disclosed during the proceedings and subsequently published on the court's website, Tesla asserted that despite issuing a cease and desist notice to the Indian company in April 2022, it continued to promote its products under the brand name "Tesla Power."



In its defense, the Indian company, identified as Tesla Power India Ltd., emphasized that its primary business revolves around the manufacturing of lead-acid batteries and stated that it has no intention of venturing into the production of electric cars, a domain where Tesla holds a prominent position globally.



During the court session, it was revealed that the presiding judge granted the Indian company a three-week period to provide written responses to the allegations after it submitted a set of documents in support of its defense. The legal dispute centers on the use of the trade names "Tesla Power" and "Tesla Power USA" by the Indian company, with Tesla asserting that these names infringe upon its trademark rights.



Court documents submitted by Tesla highlight that the company was established in the state of Delaware, USA. Moreover, Tesla alleges that the Indian company's use of the trade names "Tesla Power" and "Tesla Power USA" is misleading, as they imply a connection to Tesla's operations in the United States. Screenshots of the Indian company's website purportedly show references to Tesla Power USA being headquartered in Delaware and being recognized as a leader in providing affordable batteries, with a strong presence in India.

