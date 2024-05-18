Azerbaijani Army's Engineering Troops Persist In Demining Efforts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

In May of this year, the units and subunits of the EngineeringTroops of the Azerbaijan Army successfully cleared more than 254hectares of territory from mines in the liberated areas, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan's Ministryof Defense.

According to information since the onset of operations, theAzerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper units have cleared a total of37,583 hectares of land from mines and unexploded ordnance in theliberated territories.

This effort has resulted in the detection and removal of 10,463anti-personnel mines, 3,318 anti-tank mines, and 12,814 unexplodedordnances.

Ongoing engineering support measures are being implemented, witha focus on demining settlements, agricultural plots, roads, andinfrastructure facilities as part of the planned activities.