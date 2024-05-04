Kuwait Amir's Rep. Meets Isdb Chief In Banjul

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Representative, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Muhammad Al Jasser on Saturday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 15th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in the Gambian capital of Banjul between May 4-5.

During the meeting, they discussed ways of promoting cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the IsDB in economic and social development areas and cementing pan-Arab action to prop up progress and prosperity and fulfill the aspired expectations and goals, along with regional economic integration. (end)

